GEISER GEORGE THOMAS

Of Upper St. Clair, was born December 14, 1920, in Johnstown, PA, and passed away on June 3, 2019, in the presence and spirit of family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida "Jane" Royer Geiser of Kane, PA; parents, George John and Martha Evans Geiser of Johnstown; brothers, Bill of Hagerstown, MD and Jim of Greensburg, PA; and grandsons, Richard and Kyle Geiser of Elkens, WV. He leaves behind three children, George Alan Geiser (Lili) of Champion, PA, Ann Roberts of Fountain Hills, AZ, and Dick Geiser (Margaret) of Elkins, WV; and three granddaughters, Amber Held of Phoenix, AZ, Carlie Geiser of Buchannon, WV, and Keri Lee Geiser of Whitefish, MT; and great-grandsons, Trace and Crew Held of Phoenix, AZ. George was 11 when he and his brothers lost their mother. Their Aunt Margaret moved in and raised the boys with their father and she herself passed away last year at the age of 109. He graduated from Johnstown High School and enrolled in Penn State in 1938 where he was a member and a lifelong supporter of the ATO fraternity. He graduated in 1942 with a degree in finance and commerce. On a recent visit he shared with his current brothers the memories of being in his top bunk when they heard of the attack on Pearl Harbor. He relayed the fact that most of his brothers had fought and some had died fighting in World War II. Due to his poor hearing he could not pass the physical for military service and that's when his long successful 43 year career with Westinghouse Electric began. He was involved in the manufacture of equipment used in the war effort at the Westinghouse plants in East Pittsburgh and in Sharon, PA. He eventually became general manager of the marketing support division at corporate headquarters with responsibilities around the globe and retired in 1985. After years of lovingly caring for his wife and best friend Jane who suffered from Alzheimer's they moved into Friendship Village. George became an active member in the community volunteering and selflessly helping other residents. George loved playing the piano, tickling the ivories for 80 years with friends who listened and sang to the music of their era. For 25 years he performed each week for the residents of the Health Center. George enjoyed Pittsburgh sports and golfing, having been a member at Nemacolin and Rolling Hills Country Clubs. He loved his family, his friends, his country, Johnstown, the city of Pittsburgh, and everything they stood for. In addition to his family, George will be missed by friends, many of whom are residents and staff at Friendship Village. We are especially grateful for the wonderful care he received during his final days from the Health Center staff, Kindred Hospice and Westminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the , The or the Light of Life Mission. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES, 724-941-3211, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Friends welcome Sunday 3-5 p.m. Services and entombment are private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinauer.com.