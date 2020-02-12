|
PAULDING III GEORGE U. "BUD"
Bud Paulding, 79, of Pittsburgh, passed away from cancer on February 5, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia to the late George Paulding, Jr. and Elsie Menz, and was preceded in death by his beloved brother, David. Bud received his master's degree in English Literature from Purdue University, and remained a lifelong appreciator of language and literature. He spent two years as an English teacher in Kenya with the Peace Corps, climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, and visited 15 countries. He worked in computer software, as an editor, and skillfully and artistically painted houses for many decades. He was a Cub and Boy Scout leader and softball coach, and an involved and encouraging father. He drew deep peace and inspiration from the natural world. He was a passionate lover and explorer of music, with broad tastes that spanned Dixieland jazz, world music, African pop, prog rock, and many more. He was very proud of his time as a DJ at WYEP 91.3 FM. He was deeply spiritual and devoted years of study to astrology. Bud was the kindest person that many people knew and his life was rich in love, both given and received. He described himself as someone who "sees value in everyone," and his gentle, friendly, affectionate, and good-humored presence will be dearly missed. He is survived by his ex-wife and close friend, Cindy Paulding; daughter, Alyia (Bethany); son, Devin; his nephew, Travis (Jessica) of St. Simon's Island, GA; and great-nieces, Gracie and Andie Paulding; as well as too many loving friends to count. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020