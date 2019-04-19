KISAK GEORGE V.

Age 83, loving husband, father and grandfather, died on April 17, 2019 after a long battle with prostate cancer and leukemia. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Judith; his four sons, Stephen (wife, Anne), Andrew (wife, Cathleen), Michael and Edward; and his brother, Thomas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Annie, Andrew, Bryce, and Luke, all of whom he doted on very much. George was a graduate of Carnegie Tech and worked as a manager of scheduling at Pullman Swindell and Dick Corporation. George enjoyed visiting his sons in California, going on family vacations to national parks, playing pool with friends at Sarah Heinz House and doing daily puzzles with his wife, Judith. George was always actively involved with his sons in Boy Scouts and sports and never missed a camping trip or game. He always had time for his family. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Hillman Cancer Center and Shadyside Hospital for their years of treatment and especially for their warm and caring treatment of George. It was truly appreciated by George and his family. May George rest in peace with the Lord, he will be sorely missed. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center or the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Please visit us at:

