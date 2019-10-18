|
BORN GEORGE W.
George W. Born, age 67, of Middlesex Twp., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born June 8, 1952 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Peter G. and Irma (Kraft) Born. George was Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for SMS Millcraft for many of his 45 years in the steel industry. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing and relaxing in the Florida sun with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Linda J. (Fischerkeller) Born; son, Matthew G. Born; daughter, Allison J. Born; brother, William P. Born and his wife, Kathy; nieces and nephews, Nick, Ben and Amber Born, Rachel Galloway and Andrew Fritsch. George's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 22, at the King Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with George's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019