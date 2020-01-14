|
MIRENNA GEORGE W.
Age 72, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, of Carrick. Father of George W., Aaron (Maria), John, Korin (Jeremy) Warren and Larry Mirenna; son of the late George and Dorothy (Decklar) Mirenna; grandfather of Bryan, Caitlin and Larissa; great-grandfather of Leo; brother of Dorothy (the late Thomas) Title, Terrence (the late Jeanne) Mirenna, David J. (Charlene) Mirenna, Virginia (Mark) Kuhn, the late Mark (survived by Donna J) Mirenna, the late Mary Beth (Ken) Hane and the late Joel Mirenna; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday at a time to be announced. If desired, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 . Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020