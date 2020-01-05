Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
GEORGE W. POLOKA

POLOKA GEORGE W.

Age 69, of Polish Hill, Pittsburgh, passed away in his sleep on Friday, January 3, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer. Husband of Karen (Senile) Poloka; brother of Susan (Robert "Buzz" ) McWhirter.  Survived by loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and their families. George was a longtime employee of the H. J. Heinz Company and after retirement drove for Steel Valley Ambulance. George enjoyed golf, music and art. A special thanks to his great friends, Martin "Marty" O'Connor and Terrie Suica-Reed for keeping his spirits up throughout his illness. God bless the doctors, nurses and health care workers who provided comfort in George's time of need. Memorial donations may be made in George's name to Allegheny Health Network, Cancer Institute. Visitation and services private. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
