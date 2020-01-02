Home

William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for GEORGE WEISS
GEORGE WEISS Jr.

GEORGE WEISS Jr. Obituary
WEISS, JR. GEORGE

George "Sonny" Weiss, Jr., 87, of Avella, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Donnell House. He was born June 3, 1932, in Fredericktown, a son of the late George E. Weiss, Sr., and Gladys DeWitt Weiss. Mr. Weiss was a graduate of Carrick High School and served in the Army. He worked for the United States Postal Service, where he was the superintendent of the Vehicle Maintenance Center, Northside, Pittsburgh. Mr. Weiss played the tenor saxophone as well as the baritone saxophone, and enjoyed golfing and playing chess.  He took great pride in his family. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Claysville. On May 29, 1953, he married Carole Mae Lewis, who died February 8, 2012. Surviving are six children, Glenn Weiss of Avella, Gary (Joyce) Weiss of Canonsburg, Dianne (Jett) Sanner of Avella, Michael (Judy) Weiss of Avella, Scott (Paula) Weiss of Avella, and Douglas (Laurie) Weiss of Washington; a sister, Pamela Byers of the state of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Lisa, Bryan, Christopher, Danielle, Matthew, Nicole, Jared, Cassandra and Samantha; six great-grandchildren, Levi, Bree, Rylee, Sophia, Olivia and Arabella; and many nieces and nephews. Deceased are a sister, Marie Bandel, and a brother, Warren D. Weiss. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 4th.  Burial will follow in Claysville Cemetery.  Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Hunt-Kennedy Post 639. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
