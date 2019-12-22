Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Cathedral
210 Greentree Road
Munhall, PA
View Map
More Obituaries for GEORGE ZAVASKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE ZAVASKY


1925 - 2019
GEORGE ZAVASKY Obituary
ZAVASKY GEORGE

Age 94, passed away December 20, 2019 in Erie, PA. He was born May 4, 1925 in Muse, PA the son of Joseph and Mary (Rizak) Zavasky. He was raised in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh where he attended Schenley High School. George served in the US Army. Following his time in the military, he was employed by US Steel Corporation, Homestead Works as a Millwright in the 100" Mill for 42 years. On September 4, 1949 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Butala of Munhall.  They raised their family in West Mifflin, PA and then West Homestead, PA before retiring to Titusville, FL. In 2019, they relocated to The Regency at South Shore, Erie, PA to be closer to their son.  They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past September with a Mass and luncheon attended by family and friends. George loved to travel with Dorothy and his family.  They took many trips to destinations including Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, England, Aruba, and the Mediterranean including Rome, Venice, Barcelona, and Croatia. They spent many summer vacations with their children and grandchildren at their time share in Hilton Head, SC.  George was preceded in death by his parents, half-brothers, Joe Shak (Eleanor), Mars, PA and Pete Shak (Marie), Galveston, TX; brothers, John Zavasky (Peggie), Orange, CA, and Alex Zavasky (Dorothy), Pittsburgh, PA; sisters, Ann King (Ivy), West Palm Beach, FL, Mary Siviy (Stephen), West Homestead, PA, and Helen Zavasky, Pittsburgh, PA.  George is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Theresa Tucker (Carl), Cincinnati, OH; son, Michael Zavasky (Jane), Erie, PA;  grandsons, William Tucker (Le Anne), Cincinnati, OH, Brice Tucker, Cincinnati, OH and granddaughter, Rachel Zavasky, Erie, PA;  great-granddaughters, Cassie Tucker and Maggie Tucker, Cincinnati, OH.  Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday from 5-8 p.m.  A Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, Munhall.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Cathedral, 210 Greentree Road, Munhall, PA 15120.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
