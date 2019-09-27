|
|
FAISON GEORGEANNE W. (WALLACE)
Age 81, of North Versailles, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born March 26, 1938 in Wilmerding; a daughter of the late George and Mary Wallace. She was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in East McKeesport and worked as a travel agent for over 31 years before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of over 58 years, James R. Faison. She is survived by her children, Michelle (Paul) Wassel of Scottdale and James R. (Bernadette) Faison, Jr. of Murrysville; grandchildren, Mallory Schank of McKeesport and Ross Schank of White Oak; and sisters, Doreen and Sandy. Georgeanne requested no visitation or service. Arrangements handled by the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to cure breast cancer at www.komen.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019