Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
GEORGENE H. (CAMPBELL) HENSTOCK

GEORGENE H. (CAMPBELL) HENSTOCK Obituary
HENSTOCK GEORGENE H. (CAMPBELL)

Age 70, of Brookline, formerly of Mt. Washington, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Gene "G-No" Henstock; cherished mother of Debra Anderson (Matt), Marsha Keating (Rich) and the late LeeAnne; dear sister of Steve Mahaven (MaryJo), Rosa Przybysz (Edward), John Campbell (Bernice), Gary Campbell, William Campbell (Barb) Sandra Carman (Gary) and the late Douglas Mahaven; adoring grandmother of Timothy, Patrick, A.J., Caitlin, Kailey and Shawn; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. where a service shall be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. She will then rejoin her G-No at 12:30 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
