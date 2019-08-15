Home

GEORGENE L. ALBRECHT Obituary
ALBRECHT GEORGENE L.

Age 77, of Oakdale, PA, on Monday morning, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry Albrecht; mother of Brian (Lori) Albrecht and Christopher (Amy) Albrecht; sister of Howard Hetrick; cherished grandmother of six. Georgene was known for her love of faith, family, friends, flowers and animals. Family to receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, August 16, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, P.C. Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Columbkille R.C. Church, 103 Church Rd., Imperial, PA 15126. It is respectfully requested that memorial donations be sent to West Allegheny Food Pantry, PO Box 527, Imperial, PA 15126.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
