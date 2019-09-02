|
|
METZGAR GEORGENE (PETROVAY)
Of North Braddock, age 73, died on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas Metzgar for 50 years; loving and cherished mother of Dawn Marie (Nick) Rossi of North Versailles and Tammy Jean (Michael) Onder of Wilkins Twp.; precious grandmother of Nicholas (fianceé, Jenna Lapcevic), Thomas (fianceé, Jane Breyak) Rossi and Maxwell Onder; proud great-grandmother of Piper Rossi; sister of Gloria (Jerry) Dragoo and George (RuthAnn) Petrovay, both of Ohio; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Georgene was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nora (Costello) Petrovay. Georgene was a former employee of Guentert's Bakery in Braddock and retired as a switchboard operator from Braddock Hospital. Georgene was loved and unfailingly shared her love with her family and friends. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 () or the Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15232 (www.hillman.upmc.com).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019