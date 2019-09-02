Home

Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
GEORGENE (PETROVAY) METZGAR

GEORGENE (PETROVAY) METZGAR Obituary
METZGAR GEORGENE (PETROVAY)

Of North Braddock, age 73, died on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas Metzgar for 50 years; loving and cherished mother of Dawn Marie (Nick) Rossi of North Versailles and Tammy Jean (Michael) Onder of Wilkins Twp.; precious grandmother of Nicholas (fianceé, Jenna Lapcevic), Thomas (fianceé, Jane Breyak) Rossi and Maxwell Onder; proud great-grandmother of Piper Rossi; sister of Gloria (Jerry) Dragoo and George (RuthAnn) Petrovay, both of Ohio; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Georgene was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nora (Costello) Petrovay. Georgene was a former employee of Guentert's Bakery in Braddock and retired as a switchboard operator from Braddock Hospital. Georgene was loved and unfailingly shared her love with her family and friends. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 () or the Hillman Cancer Center, 5150 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15232 (www.hillman.upmc.com).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
