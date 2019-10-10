Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGETTE WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. GEORGETTE BELLUCCI WILLIAMSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. GEORGETTE BELLUCCI WILLIAMSON Obituary
WILLIAMSON DR. GEORGETTE BELLUCCI

Of Fox Chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary A. Williamson; step-mother of Jared N. Williamson (Anja) and Lauren M. Nicholson (Thomas); grandmother of Casey Nicholson; sister-in-law of Nancy J. Bard (Jeff) and Steven E. Williamson (Cheryl); also survived by nieces and nephews. Dr. Bellucci retired as Chief of Psychology at Pittsburgh VA Health System. She was an animal lover, avid reader and bowler, and rose gardener. She adored and was adored by her family. A service will be held at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the atrium. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Georgette's name to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or Tiger Haven, www.tigerhaven.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.