WILLIAMSON DR. GEORGETTE BELLUCCI
Of Fox Chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Gary A. Williamson; step-mother of Jared N. Williamson (Anja) and Lauren M. Nicholson (Thomas); grandmother of Casey Nicholson; sister-in-law of Nancy J. Bard (Jeff) and Steven E. Williamson (Cheryl); also survived by nieces and nephews. Dr. Bellucci retired as Chief of Psychology at Pittsburgh VA Health System. She was an animal lover, avid reader and bowler, and rose gardener. She adored and was adored by her family. A service will be held at Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the atrium. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Georgette's name to Animal Friends, www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org or Tiger Haven, www.tigerhaven.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019