Of Wilkins Twp., age 87, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved and treasured wife of the late Raymond E. Schwalm for 60 years. Georgette was preceded in death by her sister, Emilia Allegro and her brother, Albano "Al" DaVia. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Georgette was a retired executive secretary from Westinghouse, Research and Development site in Churchill. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC.; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church on Monday, 10 a.m. Georgette will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
