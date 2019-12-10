|
|
OCH GEORGETTE "GEE"
On Monday, November 25th , Georgette "Gee" Och placed her last QVC order and then passed peacefully in her sleep in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Born June 2, 1938 to George and Margaret (Gondoly) Miller in Monongahela, Pennsylvania. Gee and her late husband, Larry Och resided in Pleasant Hills and Jefferson Hills until retirement allowed them to spend most of their years in Venice, Florida. Georgette enjoyed cooking, shopping, and traveling with her family. Her favorite trips were with her children and grandchildren going to the beach and Disney World where she loved to laugh, imagine, and dream. Georgette always had a smile for everyone. She is survived by daughters, Debbie Steele (Sierra Vista, AZ), Kathy Smith (Sierra Vista, AZ), Terrie Eger (Pleasant Hills, PA) and a son, Larry Och, Jr. (Tampa, FL). Bubba will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Mitchell Steele, Ben (Katie) Steele, Jessica Smith, Justin Smith, and Jared Smith, Chris (Amanda) Eger, and Patrick Eger. She was also blessed with two beautiful great-grandchildren, Emma Eger and Logan Steele. Gee is survived by her loving sister, Lorretta (Jim) McCahill. On Friday, December 13th a private Catholic Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Afterward, friends and family are welcome to attend a gathering to Celebrate Georgette's Life. A dinner will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at The White Hall adjacent to John F. Slater Funeral Home at 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019