ANTHONY GEORGIA (DAVIS)
Age 93, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Masontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Canterbury Place with her daughter, Donna and son-in-law, Pierre Robinson at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Hezekiah; son, Barry and grandson, Pierre Robinson, Jr. Friends will be received at the Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Saturday, July 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon followed by the hour of service at 12:00 noon. Services have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019