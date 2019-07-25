Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lantz Funeral Home
297 E Main St
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 438-4030
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGIA ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGIA (DAVIS) ANTHONY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGIA (DAVIS) ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY GEORGIA (DAVIS)

Age 93, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Masontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Canterbury Place with her daughter, Donna and son-in-law, Pierre Robinson at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Hezekiah; son, Barry and grandson, Pierre Robinson, Jr. Friends will be received at the Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, 6111 Rodman Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 on Saturday, July 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon followed by the hour of service at 12:00 noon. Services have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA 15401. Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now