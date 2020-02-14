Home

GEORGIA (SLAYDON) CLEAR


1932 - 2020
GEORGIA (SLAYDON) CLEAR Obituary
CLEAR GEORGIA (SLAYDON)

Age 87, of Neville Island, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehab. She was born in Martinsville, VA on May 8, 1932 to the late Joseph Herman and Irene Fair (Grogan) Slaydon. On June 5, 2012, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years and a true gentleman, Donald A. Clear. Loving mother of David (Toni) Clear and John (Gayle) Clear; cherished grandmother of Abigayle Grace Clear and Jessica (David) Lynn Jones; great-grandmother of Tyler, Emily and Logan; sister of Josephine (the late Kennon C.) Slaydon Barnes and Norma (the late Jerry N. ) Jean Carter. Georgia was a kind, sweet and gentle soul. She devoted her life to raising her children and to her church. She was a member of the Church of Christ where she had taught Sunday School for 18 years. Visitation Sunday 2-4, 6-9 at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where service will be held on Monday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Church of Christ, 1644 State Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
