|
|
COHEN GEORGIA ELIZABETH
Age 78, of Avon, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 19th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 19th, 1941 in Wilkinsburg, PA. to the late Georgia Alice Jobes-Hoover and Thomas Walter Stamford. Beloved wife of 56 years to William Edward "Bill" Cohen; wonderful mother to Scott Cohen, Ginger Fuller (Bill), and Colette Lord (Chris); super fun grandma to Joshua, Declan and Vanya Fuller; dearly loved sister of Barbara Osinski and brother Bryant Stamford PhD. (Anita); granddogs, Kona, Kalua and Hunter. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. As a young woman Georgia's desire was to become a medical missionary. Her dream was realized in a different way than she had expected. She graduated from school as a registered nurse and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. Over the years, she provided excellent care to her patients whether as a school nurse, in private duty or in the hospital setting on the Coronary Care Unit of West Penn Hospital. Her passion was not just caring for her patients' physical needs but their spiritual needs as well. In her spare time, she volunteered for Hospital Christian Fellowship and served with the Medical Evangelistic Training Strategies (METS) for many years. Serving for these two organizations provided her with opportunities to travel throughout the US and other countries, training nurses and physicians on how to care for their patients' spiritual needs and share their faith. After retiring as a nurse, she became a licensed pastor through the Assemblies of God. She ministered at South Hills Assembly of God in Bethel Park, PA. for over 7 years. During her retirement she authored a book, "Nurse Georgee" as she was often referred to by her patients. Georgia lived her life boldly in whatever she set her mind to do. She had a heart of compassion for others. She enjoyed traveling around the world but was happiest when just spending time with her family. She loved her family almost as much as she loved Jesus. Although we are heartbroken at her passing, we know that she is now healed, filled with joy and worshiping at His feet. Friends received Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. A reception and celebration of Georgia's life will be held on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at South Hills Assembly of God, 2725 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, Pa. 15102. A service at the church will follow at 11 a.m. A burial service will immediately follow at Restland Memorial Park Cemetery, 990 Patton Street Extension, Monroeville, PA. 15146. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to METS-Medical Strategic Network P. O. Box 2052 Redlands, CA 92373. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020