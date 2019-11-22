Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
GEORGIA MANCINI
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
GEORGIA H. (HAVRILESKO) MANCINI


1948 - 2019
MANCINI GEORGIA H. (HAVRILESKO)

Age 71, of Wilkinsburg, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Olindo R. "Oli" Mancini; loving mother of Linda (Kurt) Heinauer and Michael Mancini; devoted grandmother of Nathan and Katelyn Heinauer; dear sister of Cecelia (Bill) Rodgers and the late John Havrilesko. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
