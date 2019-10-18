Home

POWERED BY

Services
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
(724) 745-2350
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGIA KUNTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGIA L. KUNTZ


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGIA L. KUNTZ Obituary
KUNTZ GEORGIA L.

Age 91, of Murrysville, formerly Canonsburg, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Mother of Georgia Colangelo (Dr. Frank Colangelo) of Murrysville and Edward Kuntz (Aimee) of Washington; grandmother of Olivia Mall (Ben), Rachel Colangelo and Edward Kuntz; great-grandmother of Arthur Mall. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Friday in the McILVAINE-SPEAKMAN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019.  Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now