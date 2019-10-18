|
|
KUNTZ GEORGIA L.
Age 91, of Murrysville, formerly Canonsburg, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Mother of Georgia Colangelo (Dr. Frank Colangelo) of Murrysville and Edward Kuntz (Aimee) of Washington; grandmother of Olivia Mall (Ben), Rachel Colangelo and Edward Kuntz; great-grandmother of Arthur Mall. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 Friday in the McILVAINE-SPEAKMAN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019. Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019