Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
(724) 865-2442
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward L Raisley Funeral Home
387 Main St.
Prospect, PA 16052
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Connoquenessing United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGIA PRADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGIA PRADY


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GEORGIA PRADY Obituary
PRADY GEORGIA

Of Prospect, died June 15, 2019. Born Feb. 6, 1933, in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Orr Davidson; wife of the late Glenn A. Prady, Sr.; mother of Glenn Prady, Jr., Jeffrey Prady, Kevin Prady, Katherine Prady. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the EDWARD L. RAISLEY FUNERAL HOME, 387 Main Street, Prospect. Funeral Thursday 11 a.m. at the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church. Interment Pinewood Memorial Park. More information at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now