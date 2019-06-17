|
|
PRADY GEORGIA
Of Prospect, died June 15, 2019. Born Feb. 6, 1933, in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy Orr Davidson; wife of the late Glenn A. Prady, Sr.; mother of Glenn Prady, Jr., Jeffrey Prady, Kevin Prady, Katherine Prady. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the EDWARD L. RAISLEY FUNERAL HOME, 387 Main Street, Prospect. Funeral Thursday 11 a.m. at the Connoquenessing United Methodist Church. Interment Pinewood Memorial Park. More information at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019