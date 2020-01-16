|
|
DUGGINS GEORGIA SUE (TROWBRIDGE)
Age 86, of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Estill Duggins for 66 years; loving mother of David (Nancy Gale) Duggins, Ronald (Patricia) Duggins, Rev. Gerald (Rev. Janet) Duggins, Stephen (Melanie) Duggins, the late Richard Duggins and the late Michael (Cindy, surviving) Duggins; cherished grandmother of Aleris, Andrea, Jeanette, Alix, Miriam, Robert, and Danielle. Georgia was very involved at her church, Peace Lutheran, formerly Hope Lutheran Church, as a Librarian. She was also one of the founders of the Friendly Squares, a square dancing club in North Strabane. Georgia went back to school, after her kids grew to get her Medical Assistants Degree. Georgia will be remembered for her strong faith, determination, and most of all love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave. Dormont, 412-531-4000 on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Interment to follow in Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Georgia's love to knit to Project Linus, Pittsburgh Chapter, www.projectlinus.org/donations/. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020