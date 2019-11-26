Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
GEORGIANN B. (BUKOVITZ) BOONE

Of Forest Hills, age 88, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Georgiann is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Joseph Earl Boone; her children, Rosemary (Brian) Rosendale, Chuck (Angie) Boone, John (Courtney) Boone, and Georgine (Dane) Johnston; and her grandchildren, Martina (Arron Thompson), Maggie, Miranda, and Merrick Johnston; Robert (Meagan) and Christopher Rosendale; Nina, Will, and Mary Boone; and Elizabeth, Abby, and J.J. Boone.  She was predeceased by her parents, George and Mary (Kazmierczak) Bukovitz; her brother, Joseph Bukovitz, and her children, Linda and Bobby Boone. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and will be missed by her dear friends and her "sister", Dedee Boone. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Georgiann will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:  Forest Hills Library in care of C.C. Mellor Library, 1 Pennwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA  15218 (ccmellorlibrary.org) or Xavarian Brothers (memo: Retired Brothers), 4409 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD  21229 (XavarianBrothers.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019
