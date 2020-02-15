|
ROBES GEORGIANN "BABA"
Age 73, of Crescent Twp., formerly of Center Twp. on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas "Squirrel" Robes, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas Robes, Jr. and Robert (Teresa) Robes. "Baba" of Nick, Anna and Rachel. Sister of George (Beverly) Porvaznik, Jr. and the late Dennis (the late Bonnie) Porvaznik and the late Beverly Hrabak. Aunt of Julianna Porvaznik and Robbie Porvaznik. Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, February 16, 2020, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen Street McKees Rocks. Parastas will be held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Trisagion Service will be held Monday, 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Requiem Service at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church at 10:00 a.m. Officiated by Rev. Thomas Soroka. Georgiann-Baba as she was known to her grandkids, was a woman of great strength and beauty. Her love for her family and her faith shined through, even in her darkest hours through God's grace. Mom finished her employment as an account rep for FEDEX. After retiring she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, traveling with her husband, hitting the casinos, shopping for the 'ultimate deal', and baking her favorite Slavic treats. She was also never one to miss a Steelers game or her 'story'. Though Georgiann's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life and courageous determination helped make her the strongest woman we've ever known. She was proud of her strong work ethic and instilled that in her family. Although she will be missed dearly, we take great comfort in knowing she's in the hands of the Lord and walks freely again with the love of her life, Tom. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Sisterhood, 320 Munson Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020