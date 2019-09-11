|
|
STEGENGA GEORGIANN T.
Georgiann Stegenga, 78, of Peters Township peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Georgiann was the loving wife of the late Gary Stegenga for 39 years. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Gary S. Stegenga (Karen); grandsons, Garrett and Logan. Georgiann was an avid pet lover to many that were at need in her area. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Ronald and Michael. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, McMurray, 2828 Washington Road, 15317, (724) 941-3211. A private graveside service will take place at Emanuel Church Cemetery. Please view and add tributes to www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019