Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
GEORGIANNA KACZMAREK
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
GEORGIANNA "GINGER" (SARNOSKI) KACZMAREK


GEORGIANNA "GINGER" (SARNOSKI) KACZMAREK Obituary
KACZMAREK GEORGIANNA "GINGER" (SARNOSKI)

Age 76, of Greensburg, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry "Sonny" Kaczmarek, Jr.; loving mother of Harold Douglas (Teresa) Kaczmarek, Cassandra (Donald) Brenner and Karen (Mark) Jones; cherished grandmother of Emily, Logan and Carson Kaczmarek, Cody and Courtney Brenner, Jacqueline, Alexandria and Brent Jones; dear sister of Sandra (Robert) Bach; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Sepulcher Church, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019
