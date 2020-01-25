|
MASON GEORGINE (PATTON)
Age 70, of Robinson Twp., passed on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Beloved wife of Jim Mason; loving mother of Stacie Mason and Nina Gummer (Jade); dear grandmother of Kadden Mason, and Jalen and Trenton Gummer; sister of Paul Patton, Jackie Cominotti, Mickey Holcomb, Bobby Wareham, Joey Cuccaro, Tom Patton, Marlene Falkner and Mike Patton. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp., where a Blessing Service will be held 11:00 a.m. TUESDAY. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to a favorite .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020