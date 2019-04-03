LUPTAK GERALD A.

Age 73, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 1, 2019. Gerry was the beloved husband of 46 years of Patricia (Deak) Luptak; loving father of Andrew (Elizabeth), Amy Stepson (Steve) and Jeffrey (Sarah); brother of Andrea Gibb, Christine Dolney (James) and Alan (Dina); grandfather "Pap Pap" of Thomas and Jeremy; and "Fur Dad" to Milo and Leo; he was also greatly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Gerry worked for US Airways as an aircraft mechanic for 37 years, was a member of the IAM Potomac Air Lodge #1976, and in retirement, was a school bus driver for the Bethel Park School District. Visitation will take place Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Services will be held at the same location Friday at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, www.nodogleftbehind.org

or the . www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com