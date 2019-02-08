|
|
ARNOLD GERALD CALVIN
On Friday, January 18, 2019, age 62 of Detroit, formerly of Braddock, PA. Father of Carol, Ebony, Nathaniel, Christopher, Miracle, Faith and Sherra; stepfather of London Bivins; brother of Albert, Betty, John, Frank, Rochelle, Michael, Carla, Darren, Denise, Dennis, Vanessa, Dale, Maria and Robbie; also survived by four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on February 9, 2019 at Living Waters Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019