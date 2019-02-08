Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Waters Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Waters Ministry
736 Washington Avenue
Braddock, PA
View Map
GERALD CALVIN ARNOLD

On Friday, January 18, 2019, age 62 of Detroit, formerly of Braddock, PA.  Father of Carol, Ebony, Nathaniel, Christopher, Miracle, Faith and Sherra; stepfather of London Bivins; brother of Albert, Betty, John, Frank, Rochelle, Michael, Carla, Darren, Denise, Dennis, Vanessa, Dale, Maria and Robbie; also survived by four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on February 9, 2019 at Living Waters Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
