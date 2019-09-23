Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Verona, PA
GERALD D. "JERRY" DAVIS

GERALD D. "JERRY" DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS GERALD D. "JERRY"

Age 85, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Davis of 59 years; beloved father of Cara (Kevin) Narushoff, and Mara (Randy) Cloak. Jerry was the last of six brothers and sisters; grandfather of Shannon (Chris) Davis, Daniel (Julie) Ohm, Sara Ohm, Jessica (Chris) Bowser, Hayden Cloak, Randall (Crista) Cloak, Jr., Renee Narushoff, and Kayleigh Narushoff; great-grandfather of 18. Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Church Verona, and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golf, coin collecting and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 a.m. St. Joseph Church, Verona.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
