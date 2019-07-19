JAKICIC GERALD D. "JERRY"

Age 78, unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Jean A. (Abbruzzese) Jakicic; loving father of Gary D. (Lori), Karen J. (Dan) Green and Brian J. (Francine); cherished grandfather of Brandon, Samantha (Brandon) Rummel, Madison Jakicic and Ryan and Jacob Green; brother of Bernard (Barbara) Jakicic; also survived by several nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Jerry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness, www.pancan.org. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.