RUTLEDGE GERALD D.

Age 86, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born on October 4, 1932, in Snoqualmie, Washington, he was the son of the late Mae A. And Lee Roy Rutledge. Beloved husband to the late Sylvia S. Rutledge for 60 years; loving father to Gerald L. (Jacqueline) Rutledge and Alexandra "Lee" (Michael Falcione) Rutledge-Falcione; cherished grandfather to Gerald J., Lindsey M., and Evan N. Rutledge; dear brother of Frederic B. (Mary "Donalee") Rutledge, the late Patricia J., Peggy L., Robert H., Esther M., Irene M. and Walter L.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jerry grew up being an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed collecting coins and always wanted to return home to Washington to pan for gold. In his early years he worked as a woodsman to earn money to put himself through college, later he became a firefighter to put out forest fires. Following college he worked as a chemical engineer and held several patents in the energy field. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 10:30 a.m. with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's name to a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.