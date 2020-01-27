|
|
ORNDOFF GERALD E. "JERRY"
Age 68, of Wilkinsburg, passed away at home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved son of Nina (Miller) Orndoff; cherished father of Donald Orndoff, Lorrie (Jason) Safar and Molly Brown; loving grandfather of Eden, Jason, Jr., Ryan, Tyrell, Gabriella and Adam; caring brother of Donna (Orndoff) Dimitras, Beverly (Orndoff) Levengood and Dale Orndoff. Jerry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Orndoff; son, Ian B. Orndoff; and brother, James Orndoff. Jerry, also known as Sarge, and his family spent a significant number of his years in St. Petersburg, FL. He was a proud US Army Veteran and he loved his family, grandchildren and dog, Roscoe. He loved good beer, good food and good company. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Private interment will take place at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020