Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD ORNDOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD E. "JERRY" ORNDOFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GERALD E. "JERRY" ORNDOFF Obituary
ORNDOFF GERALD E. "JERRY"

Age 68, of Wilkinsburg, passed away at home on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved son of Nina (Miller) Orndoff; cherished father of Donald Orndoff, Lorrie (Jason) Safar and Molly Brown; loving grandfather of Eden, Jason, Jr., Ryan, Tyrell, Gabriella and Adam; caring brother of Donna (Orndoff) Dimitras, Beverly (Orndoff) Levengood and Dale Orndoff. Jerry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Orndoff; son, Ian B. Orndoff; and brother, James Orndoff. Jerry, also known as Sarge, and his family spent a significant number of his years in St. Petersburg, FL. He was a proud US Army Veteran and he loved his family, grandchildren and dog, Roscoe. He loved good beer, good food and good company. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Private interment will take place at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747).


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -