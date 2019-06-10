Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALD KAPOLKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALD J. KAPOLKA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GERALD J. KAPOLKA Obituary
KAPOLKA GERALD J.

Age 70, of West Mifflin, on May 26, 2019. He was born March 17, 1949 in McKeesport, and died at home. He was a son of the late John and Mary (Yanichko) Kapolka. Jerry worked in Hotel Accounting. He was a member of Christ, The Light of the World Parish. He enjoyed golfing, was an outstanding athlete in his youth, and was a long-time caretaker for his mother and brother. He was a brother of the late Ronald J. Kapolka and the Marjorie Bishop. He is survived by his caretaker and beloved friend, Dr. Andrew (Karen) Giran of Elizabeth. There will be no visitation. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. At St. Hedwig Cemetery, West Mifflin. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLIEFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquense. 412-466-3300

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now