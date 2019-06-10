KAPOLKA GERALD J.

Age 70, of West Mifflin, on May 26, 2019. He was born March 17, 1949 in McKeesport, and died at home. He was a son of the late John and Mary (Yanichko) Kapolka. Jerry worked in Hotel Accounting. He was a member of Christ, The Light of the World Parish. He enjoyed golfing, was an outstanding athlete in his youth, and was a long-time caretaker for his mother and brother. He was a brother of the late Ronald J. Kapolka and the Marjorie Bishop. He is survived by his caretaker and beloved friend, Dr. Andrew (Karen) Giran of Elizabeth. There will be no visitation. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. At St. Hedwig Cemetery, West Mifflin. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Arrangements entrusted to MALOY-SCHLIEFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquense. 412-466-3300