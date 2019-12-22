Home

More Obituaries for GERALD O'NEILL
GERALD J. O'NEILL

GERALD J. O'NEILL Obituary
O'NEILL GERALD J.

Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA. Entered into rest on December 10, 2019; son of the late John and Mary (nee Shea) O'Neill; brother of the late Michael (late Kathleen) Ryan, of Pendleton, NY; late John (late Winefred), of Tonowanda, NY, late Dennis (late Aurora), of Buffalo, NY, late Helen (late Max) Putz, of Port Jervis, NY, late Margaret (late Joseph) Cernuto, of Glendale, CA, late Mary (late Albert) Sonnelitter, and late William; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPLES, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Prayers, Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m. With a Mass of Christian Burial, from Our Lady of Victory Basilica, at 9:15 a.m. Mr. O'Neill was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
