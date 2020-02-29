Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
GERALD J. STRINGE

GERALD J. STRINGE Obituary
STRINGE GERALD J.

Age 66, of Upper St. Clair, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband for 40 years to Tracey (Brown) Stringe; loving father of Zack (Julie) Stringe and Colin Stringe; cherished grandfather of Everett, Dylan and Cody Stringe; loving son of Theresa Smith and the late Louis J. Stringe; brother of Terry (the late Denny) Eggerton, Frances (Tom) Smith Rohrich, Billy Smith and the late Lou (wife Linda survives) Stringe; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are welcome from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Please add tributes at beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
