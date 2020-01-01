Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
DAVIES GERALD JOSEPH (JERRY)

Age 82, Pittsburgh, PA, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, Manor Care Nursing. Jerry, the son of the late Russell and Marian Davies, was born February 13, 1937 in Scranton, PA. He was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and John (Jack) and survived by Edward (Ted), Mary Grace, and Russell (Russ). Jerry graduated from the University of Scranton in 1958 and was a standout member of its basketball team. He spent over 45 years of his professional career in the insurance industry. Jerry enjoyed reading, movies, sports, time with his grandchildren and evenings with his friends at the neighborhood bars. He is survived by his daughter Susan Valenti (Vincent), of Florida, and his sons Jeffery (Beth), of Pittsburgh, Glenn (Mary Beth) of Lancaster and Darren (Monique) of Butler, PA. In addition, Jerry had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. with Blessing Service 11 a.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME INC., 920 Cedar Ave., Pgh., PA. 15212.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
