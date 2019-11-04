|
BURTON GERALD L. "JERRY"
Of Brookline on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (McGibbeny); father of Eva Story (Peter), Clinton L. Burton, Karen Kapelanski (David) and Lori Becze (Stephen); brother of Ronald and William (Brenda) Burton and the late Carol Bakey; grandfather of Erik, Thor, Morgan, Devin, Mason, Daniel and Isabella; great-grandfather of Helene. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Tuesday only, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019