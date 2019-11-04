Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
GERALD L. "JERRY" BURTON

GERALD L. "JERRY" BURTON Obituary
BURTON GERALD L. "JERRY"

Of Brookline on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (McGibbeny); father of Eva Story (Peter), Clinton L. Burton, Karen Kapelanski (David) and Lori Becze (Stephen); brother of Ronald and William (Brenda) Burton  and the late Carol Bakey; grandfather of Erik, Thor, Morgan, Devin, Mason, Daniel and Isabella; great-grandfather of Helene. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Tuesday only, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -