WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
GERALD L. "JERRY" LION

GERALD L. "JERRY" LION Obituary
LION GERALD L. "JERRY"

 Age 66, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, of Monroeville, unfortunately went to the gates of Heaven  with family and loved ones at his side. Safe to assume the 'Jokeman' greeted them with a 'Did you hear the one about the three guys that walked into a bar?" Jerry was the beloved husband of Tanya J. (Ross) Lion, dear father to Don (Tracey) Thomas, Damon R. (Jayme) Thomas, Adam Lion, Amy (Brendan) Toland, Michelle Lion-Atkins and Emily (Mike) Robertson; loving brother of Tom (Ruth) Lion, Bill Salapow and the late Russell Lion, Virginia Marena and Donna Salapow; brother-in-law of Michelle "Mickey" Ross, Jan Cree and Michelle Hershberger; grandfather of  Evan J. Thomas, Bryce E. Thomas, Ella, Xavier, Lincoln, Madalena, Isabella and many nieces and nephews. Friends received Sunday from 4-6 p.m. and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family would like donations be made to the Mario Lemieux Center for Blood Cancers, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.  The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Rossetti and PA John Rizzo and the staff of 6th floor stem cell unit at UPMC Shadyside, as well as the 4th floor Hillman girls.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
