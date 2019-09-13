|
WILLIAMS GERALD LEE
Age 67, of Pittsburgh. Beloved father of Shakeda Case; son of Genevieve Williams-Hearns and the late John R. Williams, Sr.; brother of Anne Russell, Tommie Morgan, John R. Williams, Jr., Allyce (Willie)Davis, Ronald Williams, Yvonne Wilson, Sheila (Keith) Johnson and Anthony Williams; grandson of the late Wilia Mae Williams; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Friday, 4-8:00 p.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop, where a Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Interment Highwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019