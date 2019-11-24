Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation Beth Shalom
5915 Beacon Street
Squirrel Hill, PA
ZISKIND GERALD N.

On Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma Jean Ziskind. Cherished father of Deborah S. Ziskind and Tammy V. Ziskind. Brother of Samuel Ziskind of Alexandria, VA. Gerald was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. A dedicated member of the Greatest Generation, Jerry served as a Tank Platoon Commander in Europe during WWII to fight the Nazi regime. He fought in many historic battles throughout the war including landing on Omaha Beach during D-Day, the Battle of the Bulge, Battle of Hürtgen Forest and the liberation of concentration camps. After the war, Jerry served as a Military Governor based in Weilberg, Germany with respect to the reorganization of Europe. Gerald was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and became a revered lawyer and legal scholar. Many judges and attorneys all over the world sought out his legal expertise. A lifelong Democrat, Gerald became a rising star in the Democratic party when he spoke on behalf of Franklin Delano Roosevelt during his rise to presidency. His devoted daughter Deborah spent the final 2 weeks of his life by his side until his passing on Thursday evening. Services at Congregation Beth Shalom, 5915 Beacon Street, Squirrel Hill on Sunday at 2 p.m. Visitation at Beth Shalom one hour prior to services (1 - 2 p.m.). Interment Homewood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Stanley M. Marks Endowed Research Fund, c/o UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Attention-Development Office, 5150 Centre Avenue, Suite 1B, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
