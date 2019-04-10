IRWIN GERALD "JERRY" P., Sr.

On Monday, April 8, 2019, Jerry Irwin, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 81. Jerry was born on July 29, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. In 1959, he married the love of his life, Marlene (Abriola) Irwin. They raised three children, Kimberly, Jerry and Cynthia. He received his Bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Pittsburgh in 1961 and continued on with his education to become a real estate broker and then appraiser for 30 years. Not only was Jerry a tremendous athlete and received scholarships from the University of Pittsburgh in both swimming and diving, but for six decades he served as a great role model for hundreds of youngsters he coached in swimming, diving and tennis. In November 2018, Jerry was inducted by the Pittsburgh Mayor and Board of Education into City League High School All-Sports Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife, Marlene; his three children, Kimberly (Mark) Marion, Jerry, and Cynthia (Darren) McNeil; his brothers, John, Bill, Terry; and sister, Marion; his five grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Altman; and nephews, Dan and Greg Altman and Alfredo and Christopher Sararo; and his best friends, Pete and Carol Colangelo. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Parting prayers will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the funeral chapel at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church. Entombment following in Twin Valley Memorial Park.

