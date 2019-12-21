|
|
BROWDIE DR. GERALD S.
In Pittsburgh on December 20, 2019; beloved husband for 59 years of Lois Segal Browdie; loving father of Brian Browdie and Stacy Browdie (Dan) Cohen; brother of Leonard (Sandy) Browdie; brother-in-law of Larry Segal; cherished grandfather of Andrew, Maddie, and Josh Cohen. Dr. Browdie was a beloved pediatric dentist in the Greensburg area for almost 50 years. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.). Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) of Western Pennsylvania, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019