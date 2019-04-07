Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
GERALD S. CARLSON

GERALD S. CARLSON Obituary
CARLSON GERALD S.

Age 69, of Pittsburgh, passed away suddenly on April 5, 2019. He was retired as a District Chief of Pittsburgh EMS. An Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, he enjoyed aviation, an amateur radio operator, volunteer Firefighter, and gun enthusiast. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Patricia (Finegan) Carlson; son, Gerald Stephen Carlson, Jr.; mother, Betty Carlson; sister, Christine Smith (Andrew); niece, Tory Smith; and nephew, Jay (Nicole) Smith; he was preceded in death by his Father, Gerald Carlson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 12:00-2:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home's chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Code Green Campaign, P.O. Box 15365, Spokane, WA 99215. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
