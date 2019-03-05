INGALSBE GERALD W.

Of South Park, formerly of Crawfordsville, IN, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of 30 years of Darleen (Smith) Ingalsbe; father of Jennifer Sharts and Stephanie Hall; survived by five grandchildren; beloved son of the late Lankford and Mildred (Dailey) Ingalsbe; loving brother of Dorothy (Jim) Mitton, Joanne (the late Charles) Herron, and the late Hazel Clift, Edith Herron, Arthur Van (surviving spouse, Pat) Ingalsbe, and Martha Ingalsbe; loving brother-in-law of Richard (the late Joei) Smith, Ronald (the late Pat) Smith, Doreen (Ron) Dombrowski, Ray (Linda) Smith, and the late George (Lee) Smith and Beatrice Cerminara; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends welcome Wednesday 1-9 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345), 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday 11 a.m. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2403 Sidney St. #230, Pgh., PA 15203 or The Scleroderma Foundation Western PA Chapter, 7 South BioMedical Science Tower, 3500 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15261. www.slaterfuneral.com