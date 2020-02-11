|
BIRES GERALDINE A. "GERRI"
Age 89, of Moon Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in her home. She was born in North Braddock, PA, on July 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Anna (Regrut) and Michael Pavlik. She is survived by her three daughters: Dr. Jill Bires, Atlanta; Janet and Bill Boslett, Chicago; and Beth and Stephen Henry, Moon Twp.; Gerri will be missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Jeanne Pavlik; and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her four legged friends, Grace and Ruby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Edward; an infant daughter, Jean Ann; and a brother, Norman. Gerri worked as a teaching assistant for the Allegheny Intermediate Unit assisting special needs children. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Parish. In her retirement years, Gerri enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with family. Passing along her Slovak heritage to future generations, Gerri will be remembered for her expertise in pierogie, babalki and nut roll making. We know she is dancing in heaven with her beloved Ed and her heart is now complete. A special thanks to Mary Beth and Jeff for their care, love and friendship. Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) where a prayer service will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Parish. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Gerri's name may be made to St. Margaret Mary Parish, One Parish Place, Moon Township, PA 15108. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020