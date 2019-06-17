|
MILLER GERALDINE A.
Age 83, of Kennedy Twp., passed away on June 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald Kanoza and Noel Miller, Sr.; loving mother of Ed (Carol) Miller, Susan (Dave) Krymowski, Kimberly (Steve) McMillin, Noel Miller, Jr., and Grant (Tracey) Miller; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of 21; great-great-grandmother of 1; sister of Judith Zalenski and George Julius, Jr. Geraldine was the owner of the Miller School of Dance in Kennedy Twp. for 62 years and was proud to be first violinist and majorette for Sto-Rox High School. Family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. WEDNESDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where a Blessing Service will be held THURSDAY, 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019