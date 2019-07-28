|
MASCIANTONIO GERALDINE "GERRY" AMOUR
Age 86, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, July 25. She is survived by her husband, Dominic; daughters, Andrea Campbell, Terri Welch and Marti Barcelos; and a son, Vince. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Monroeville, with Father Albert Zapf as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019