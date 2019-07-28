Home

John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
GERALDINE MASCIANTONIO
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home - Jeannette
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Monroeville, PA
GERALDINE AMOUR "GERRY" MASCIANTONIO


1933 - 2019
GERALDINE AMOUR "GERRY" MASCIANTONIO Obituary
MASCIANTONIO GERALDINE "GERRY" AMOUR

Age 86, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, July 25. She is survived by her husband, Dominic; daughters, Andrea Campbell, Terri Welch and Marti Barcelos; and a son, Vince. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Monroeville, with Father Albert Zapf as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
