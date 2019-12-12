|
GOTTSCHALK GERALDINE ANN (VARLEY)
Of Penn Hills, age 78, after a valiant battle, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born and raised in Oakland, she was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Schmalstieg) and Myles Varley and her husband of 24 years, Ken Gottschalk. She graduated from St. Paul Cathedral High School and attended Mercy School of Nursing prior to devoting her life to raising her family. Later in life, Gerrie shared her love and compassion for others in her work as a case manager at Westmoreland Human Opportunities, as a direct care provider at Mon Yough Human Services, and in her home for many children as a Seton Hill Daycare provider. Family was everything to Gerrie. She was a loving mother and friend to her five children, Kathy (John) Samsa, Kim Demarco (Ron Ragland), Karen Feehan, Kelly Sweeney, and Ken Gottschalk. She was adored by her six grandchildren, Johnny, Sean and Katla Samsa, TJ and Mollie Sweeney (father, Tom Sweeney), and Christian DeMarco. She was loved dearly by her two sisters and best friends, Patricia Grandinette and Marge Harris. She will be missed by her many cherished nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Colman Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Geraldine will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019