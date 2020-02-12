Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Mt. Assisi Place
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Assisi Place
Resources
More Obituaries for GERALDINE KASPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER GERALDINE ANN KASPER


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER GERALDINE ANN KASPER Obituary
KASPER, OSF SISTER GERALDINE ANN

Sister Geraldine Ann, formerly Sister Hyacinth, a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis, United States Province, died on February 9, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was 82 and in her 64th year of Religious Profession. Sister entered the community from St. Mark Parish in McKees Rocks, PA, in 1955 and professed her first vows in 1956 at Mount Assisi Convent Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mount Mercy College (Carlow University) in Pittsburgh and a master's degree in theological studies from the Oblate College of the Southwest (Oblate School of Theology) in San Antonio, Texas. Sister Geraldine Ann taught the elementary grades in various schools in Pennsylvania and Texas and at St. Francis Academy high school in San Antonio. Sister also was involved in parish ministry as a director of religious education in Pennsylvania. Her last years were spent as a faithful participant in prayer ministry at Mt. Assisi Place. Sister was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna (Golitka) Kasper. She is survived by her religious community; her brother, John; sister, Carol Pachuta; and many nieces and nephews. A prayer service with the cremated remains will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at Mt. Assisi Place in Pittsburgh, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, also at Mt. Assisi Place. Arrangements have been made by LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Bellevue, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 4900 Perry Highway, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15229.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERALDINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now